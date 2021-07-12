Watch: Deepika Padukone Shares Calming Video on Instagram Dedicated to Her Yoga Mat

Besides promoting a healthy conversation around mental health, actress Deepika Padukone is also sharing how she loves her serene yoga sessions. On Monday, the actress shared a post on her social media handle that may push some of her 57.8 million Instagram followers to roll out their yoga mats. The Instagram post was an animated video that depicted her relationship with her yoga mat. Deepika’s animated version was seen in white yoga pants and top, as she practised various asanas. The background of the video also changed from yellow sunset, blooming flowers, perfectly aligned planets, to a tranquil breeze swaying the animated pink plants.

The video was accompanied by therapeutic instrumental music and a caption where Deepika wrote, “I love…my yoga mat. That’s it. That’s the post.” The post has been viewed by over 1,452,692 Instagram users since it was shared earlier on Monday.

Deepika frequently gives a glimpse of her fitness routine to her Instagram followers. In a series of pictures shared on June 28, the actress showed how her expectations from yoga are in contrast with reality. The first picture on the Instagram post showed Deepika performing a Chakrasana on top of her grey mat in all-black yoga pants and sports bra. However, the following picture showed the reality where the actress was lying asleep in a white t-shirt and denim jeans. The caption of the post read, “Expectation v/s Reality.” Several followers of the actor related to the post and commented with a hearty laugh.

Meanwhile, in an earlier post from April, Deepika was seen in what seemed like a post-workout look. The actress was seen in gym wear that consisted of a white top and printed black yoga pants, as she meditated with deep breaths. The picture credits were given to filmmaker Shakun Batra in the caption written by Deepika.

Deepika will soon be seen in Batra’s upcoming movie.

