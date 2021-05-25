Watch: Deepika Padukone Twerks in a Pink Saree in Viral Throwback Video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently landed in Mumbai after spending time with her family in Bengaluru and she has already started grabbing headlines, even with her old videos.

Deepika has a huge fan following and since she has remained off the screen for quite some time, her fans are digging out her old pictures and clips to entertain themselves till she doesn’t bring something new for them. Among the list of her throwbacks, is a dance video that is going viral on social media.

In the brief clip, the actress can be seen twerking while wearing a baby pink saree designed by Payal Singhal. She has paired it up with a full sleeve baby pink sequined blouse. She has completed her look with jhumkas of the same shade and a neat bun. Deepika looks quite stunning in the video and her fans have not stopped commenting on her flawless curves.

The clip dates back to September 2014 when the star had made her presence in the semi-final episode of celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 7. She had come to the show along with actor Arjun Kapoor as special guests to promote their film, Finding Fanny. The duo had also performed on a song.

At that time, the reality show was judged by actress and dancer Madhuri Dixit and famous choreographer Remo D'Souza.Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak in 2020. In the future, she will be seen sharing space with the actor and husband Ranveer Singh in 83.

She also has Shakun Batra’s untitled movie, along with Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in her kitty. She will star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. The Chennai Express actress will also be seen reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for Pathan. John Abraham will also be seen in the movie as an antagonist.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here