Watch Deepika Padukone’s Fun and Goofy BTS Moments While Shooting the Song Deewani Mastani

We all remember actor Deepika Padukone’s role as Mastani in the 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani as one filled with grace and elegance, but a recent video on social media is showing us her another side. The behind-the-scene video of the dance number Deewani Mastani shows Deepika in a goofy and fun spirit.

The video is from the rehearsals of the song Deewani Mastani from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus. While rehearsing for a dance step for the song, Deepika can be seen having fun and imitates punching herself. The dancing crew can also be seen enjoying with the actress.

Bajirao Mastani is a historical romantic movie which also starred Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh and actress Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Singh played the role of Maratha ruler Peshwa Bajirao, while Chopra portrayed Peshwa’s wife Kashibai. The movie depicts the love story of the ill-fated couple Peshwa Bajirao and daughter of Bundela king, Mastani.

The set created for the song Deewani Mastani was inspired by classic Indian historical drama Mughal-e-Azam. Mastani’s performance in the Peshwa’s court resembled a lot with Madhubala’s performance in the court of emperor Akbar.

Bajirao Mastani won multiple Filmfare awards in 2016, including the ones for the best director, best supporting actor and best actor. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also won the National Award for the movie in 2016.

Deepika will next be seen in director Shakun Batra’s movie, which also stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The shooting for the movie has already commenced as Deepika was spotted at Kalina airport, leaving for Goa where the movie is being shot.

Meanwhile, Singh’s two movies ‘83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which were supposed to release this year, have now been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release dates are yet to be announced.