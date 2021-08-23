Watch: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Burns the Internet Dancing in Yellow Bikini for Viral Trend Video

Devoleena Bhattacharjee may be TV’s Gopi Bahu but her social media profile is proof that she is a glam queen. On the occasion of her birthday, Devoleena posted several pictures in a yellow bikini and even posted a viral trend video.

A former Bigg Boss contestant, Devoleena also shared a message on body positivity as she wrote in the caption, “You are not a mistake. You are not a problem to be solved. But you won’t discover this until you are willing to stop banging your head against the wall of shaming and caging and fearing."

Check out Devoleena take on Instagram trend in her yellow bikini.

Fans expressed surprise over her bold avatar and dropped comments like, “OMG Gaopi bahu," and “Hottie".

Devoleena also posted a pool pic on her birthday. “And yes its indeed a special day. Happy wala Birthday to me," she captioned the picture.

Devoleena hails from Assam and got famous for her show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She also did well in reality show Bigg Boss.

