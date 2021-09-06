Watch: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Grooves with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Vishal Singh

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular bahu of Indian television. Devoleena started her acting career with the TV serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', in which she essayed the role of ‘Gopi Bahu'. Her innocence and acting chops were hailed by the audience and for years she ruled their hearts. Though the show ended, there has been no change in the massive fan following of the actress. Devoleena has a huge fan base on social media.

The actor keeps treating her fans with alluring pictures and dance videos, which in no time go viral on the internet. Recently, a video of Devoleena, wherein she is seen vigorously dancing with her friend actor Vishal Singh, is being loved by the audience.

Watch the full video here -

This dance clip was shared via Vishal’s Instagram account. As they grooved to the popular Instagram Reel song ‘Touch It,’ their dance steps were on point. Fans have been gushing over their moves as they showered the duo with love. One of the users wrote, 'Devar sister-in-law's jodi tremendous'. Vishal was also a part of TV serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.’ Ever since then, the two have been really close friends.

Apart from essaying the role of Gopi Bahu on television, she also appeared in Bigg Boss 13. With her stint in the controversial reality show, her fan base increased. Though Devoleena was not able to do much in the show as she got evicted. Later in the 14th season, she once again appeared on Bigg Boss as a proxy of the contestant and actor Ejaz Khan. Due to work-related prior commitments, Ejaz had to step out of the BB house but considering that the audience did not vote him out; a proxy, who would play the game on his behalf, was sent in the house. Though Devoleena could not make her way in the top 5, her fights with fellow contestant Rubina Dilaik garnered immense limelight. As of now, the actress is enjoying her time away from work.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here