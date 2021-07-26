Watch: Dhanashree Verma Shows Off Dance Moves in New Instagram Reel

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma is known to be a fabulous choreographer. She keeps her fans and social media followers entertained with her posts, in most of which she is flaunting her dance skills. On Sunday, the Youtuber uploaded a video of herself swaying on one of the popular songs which is also majorly trending on Instagram. In the clip, Dhanashree is seen wearing a full-sleeve white crop top and joggers. The short clip has her dancing with her friend and assistant choreographer of her dance company, Ravi Soni together in a studio. As usual, she was seen matching steps in full spirit to the upbeat tunes and danced her enthusiasm away. She nailed the performance with her on-point energy. “Keeping it simple on a Sunday. Created this reel with Ravi Soni for you guys to try it out," wrote the 24-year-old in the caption. Dhanashree’s video immediately went viral across social networking sites and fans are all hearts.

A few days ago, Dhanashree set the dance floor on fire with another incredible piece of choreography. She danced to Shahid Kapoor’s hit number Aai Paapi from the film Kismat Konnection. While sharing the video, she wrote, “The song that got us all grooving. At one point it was every dancer’s favourite track to dance on. Let me take you higher.”

Her video garnered millions of views and the comments section is flooded with heart and fire emoticons.

Dhanashree recently marked the birthday of her husband with a sweet post on Instagram. The leg-spinner turned 23 this year. Yuzvendra’s better-half shared two adorable pictures with him and wrote, “When you talk about being humble, being kind, helpful, being polite, selfless and to carry those qualities along with some serious skills then that’s Mr Yuzvendra Chahal. You have no airs about your status and that’s not easy to achieve at this level. What you do for the people and for the country is unbeatable. You have a big heart. I have grown and learnt a lot from you… I’m always extremely proud of you.”

The couple got married in December, 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here