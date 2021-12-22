Watch: Dhanush Reacts as Atrangi Re Co-star Sara Ali Khan Fails to Name 5 South Indian Film Directors

For the promotion of their upcoming film Atrangi Re, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan appeared on a special episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee Shots With Karan. The episode was released on YouTube on Tuesday. Dhanush, who is known for her reserved persona, began the chat show with a disclaimer. The actor said that he is very excited about the interview but since he “speaks very less” and is “very shy” it should not be interpreted otherwise. Sara on the other hand was very enthusiastic to answer the questions on the show.

The duo also played an interesting rapid-fire round where Karan asked them some questions regarding pop culture. Dhanush and Sara were asked to complete famous songs trending on Instagram Reels. It was quite predictable that Sara answered the question first considering her social media presence, while Dhanush made a bewildered expression. On the other hand, Sara failed to name five filmmakers from South cinema, while Dhanush had a laugh at her ignorance.

Dhanush and Sara, who will be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial, talked about their experience while shooting the movie. During the show, Karan fielded some interesting questions to his guests. The producer and filmmaker asked Dhanush about Sara’s performance as Rinku, to which the 38-year-old actor replied, “You will be very surprised.”

Dhanush lauded Sara’s work as a young actress who is still learning her craft and said she has an “amazing appetite to learn and work hard and if that is there I think anything is achievable.”

Sara also shared her experience of playing Rinku in Atrangi Re and said, “I don’t think I have connected with a character the amount I have with Rinku. I don’t think I have been as honest with myself as I have been this time.”

