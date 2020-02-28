Watch Dia Mirza's Reaction When Kapil Sharma Offered to Flirt with Her

Dia Mirza is on her toes to promote her film Thappad along with Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha. The three also went to promote their film on Kapil Sharma's show.

In a promotional video of the same, Kapil is seen asking Dia, “Kya lena pasand karengi, coffee tea ya direct flirt (What will you prefer, coffee, tea or direct flirting)?” However, the actress interrupts him and asks if he knows the theme of their film.

“Apko film ki theme pata hai na (You do know the theme of our film)?”, she says. A blushing Kapil in his response mouths Sonakshi Sinha's dialogue from Dabangg and says “Thappad se darr nahi lagta memsaab, pyar se lagta hai."

For the unversed, Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati's Thappad focuses on a woman seeking divorce after her husband slaps her at a party. The film forces the audience, well, to evaluate how often housewives are taken for granted. It also shows us how even the most sensible and respectable people can change just like that.

Talking about the film Dia in a media interaction called the film her greatest accomplishments career-wise.

"When I heard the thematic line of the film, I was like, 'I have to be a part of this movie.' It doesn't matter whether I'm playing a mother of a 20-year-old or a 13-year-old. Nothing matters. What matters is the fact that this story is being heard. And, I stand by that. I'm so proud that Thappad is a part of my filmography," Dia said post screening of Thappad in Mumbai.

