Watch: Director Mohan Kumar Shares Funny Fan-Made Video Of This Mammootty Song

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 17:57 IST

Chennai, India

The hilarious edit has received thumbs up from Twitterati, who showered the edit with compliments galore.

In this video, Mammootty is playing the harmonium, while Madhoo is dancing alongside him on the song Thathithom from the film Azhagan.

Mammootty has carved a niche in the industry with his stellar performances in films like Azhagan and New Delhi. Azhagan, written and directed by K Balachander, is one of his most memorable films. Apart from him, it also stars talented actors like Geetha and Madhoo. This 1991 film became the talk of the town recently when director Mohan Kumar shared a fan-made video from this movie. In this clip, Mammootty is playing the harmonium, while Madhoo is dancing to the song Thathithom. But there is an interesting twist, which left social media users in splits. In the clip, the actual music has been replaced with a quirky tune, which makes the video funny. Mohan captioned the video, “Even if hard, have always come to terms when times and technology trolls the past good memories, but this is a little too much to take”

The hilarious edit has received thumbs up from Twitterati, who showered the edit with compliments galore. A user tweeted, “Very creative and Hard well done ”

For those who have not heard about the film Azhagan, it narrates the story of Azhakappan (Mammootty) who is a widower and doting father to 4 children. He meets three women Priya Ranjan (Bhanupriya), Kanmani (Geetha) and Sapna (Madhoo). Priya is a classical dancer, while Kanmani is a serious teacher. Sapna gets along very well with Azhakappan’s children. His children devise a plan so that he marries one of them. According to the reviewers, Balachander’s deft handling of Azhagan was one of the plus points, because of which it is still remembered by his fans.

A critic wrote that Balachander brilliantly shows the relationships of Azhagan with the three women. It also succeeds in giving a logical explanation of why Azhagan chose Priya over the other women. These factors were highly admired by the audience as well. Music was another factor which made this film loved and admired by a vast section of the audience till date.

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
first published:December 21, 2022, 17:57 IST
last updated:December 21, 2022, 17:57 IST
