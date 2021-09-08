Watch: Disha Patani Gives Different Poses in Stunning White Short Dress

Bollywood actress Disha Patani took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a behind-the-scene video from her recent photoshoot. She can be seen giving different poses in a stunning white short dress. “Absolute smoke show," the actress wrote alongside the video with three fire emojis. The video has already crossed 3 lakh likes within an hour of posting on the photo-video sharing platform.

In an earlier post, the actress shared a small clip of her flaunting her martial arts skills. She can be seen delivering a couple of punches and a solid tornado kick. Disha used a soundtrack from the anime Naruto. Apart from the actress’ fans, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff was also impressed with her smooth moves. Tiger, who is also known for his dancing and martial arts skills, left a couple of emojis in the comment section.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here