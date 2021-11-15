Watch: Disha Patani Has Fun Dancing in Pool in Red Bikini, Elder Sister Khushboo Stuns too

A video shared by Disha Patani on social media shows her having fun time with her close ones in pool. Disha is seen turning up the heat in a printed red bikini as she dances to some songs. Disha’s elder sister Khushboo also grabs attention as she flaunts her dance moves and a stunningly fit body alongside her actress sister.

Actor #DishaPatani is having a great Sunday with her close ones. pic.twitter.com/9OrqeEpJdz— Filmfare (@filmfare) November 14, 2021

Disha is currently on a vacation. She has been sharing glimpses of her getaway on social media and this video is proof that she is having loads of fun.

Earlier, Disha flaunted her flowery outfit as she bathed in the sun and walked on the beach.

Disha is also seen setting major fitness goals with her videos on social media. She is an avid learner of MMA and was seen perfecting the 720 degree kick in one of her earlier videos.

Before that, Disha shared a clip on the occasion of Diwali in which she is seen practising kicking.

Last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, DIsha next features in Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Reutrns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

