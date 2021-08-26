Watch: Disha Patani Oozes Hotness As She Chills at Beach in Bikini Top and Shorts

Disha Patani breaks the internet every time she posts her photo on Instagram. The actress has become a social media sensation in her own right. Her bikini pictures often send fans into a tizzy. Disha is very active on Instagram and keeps posting behind-the-scenes pictures from her movies and photoshoots.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a sexy reel of herself chilling at a beach in a bikini top and shorts. Disha’s pose striking skills have reached maximum capacity with this stunning video. She kept her makeup subtle for the reel and left her hair open with beachy waves.

Disha also regularly slays in her collection of stunning bikinis. A water-baby Disha has been sharing many stunning pictures from her recent Maldives trip. On Thursday, the actress took to the photo-sharing app to post a pretty picture in a pink bikini.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Eid release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The action-drama movie was directed by Prabhu Deva and also starred Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati. The actress will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 next year. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham in lead roles. She also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina in her kitty.

