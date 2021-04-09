Watch: Disha Patani Sets the Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Dance Moves

It is no secret that Disha Patani is a fan of K-pop music and her recent Instagram post just proved it once again. The actress shared a fun Instagram Reel on Friday where she revealed a glimpse of her glamorous photoshoot with Blackpink and Selena Gomez’s Ice Cream playing in the background.

The 28-year-old actress was seen posing in a sequined starry blue top and a denim skirt as bright colours and animations popped in the background. Disha’s 90s inspired look is enhanced by a high ponytail and accessories like a starry necklace and charm bracelets.

The K-pop inspired video edit was made by MakeUp artist Pratisksha Nair, as Disha indicated in her Instagram story. Disha’s latest photoshoot was part of her upcoming movie Radhe’s promotions. The actress will be seen starring next to Salman Khan in what may look like a sequel to his 2009 blockbuster movie Wanted. The actor revealed the poster of his upcoming movie on March 13. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhu Deva who also directed the Wanted. Radhe will hit the silver screen on Eid this year which comes on May 13.

Besides Radhe, Disha will also be seen in the sequel of Ek Villain that came out in 2014. The shooting for Mohit Suri’s directorial started in March. Ek Villain Returns also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is scheduled to release on February 11, 2022.

The 2014 movie Ek Villain starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritesh Deshmukh in lead roles. Ritesh was seen playing the sinister villain in the movie and it will be interesting to see how the upcoming sequel tells a new psychological thriller.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here