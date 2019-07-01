Watch Disha Patani Take Squats to Extreme Level in This New Fitness Video

One look at Disha Patani's Instagram feed and you'll know that the actress loves to work on her body and share her fitness activities with her fans. From dance videos to trying out new forms of workout in the gym, the Baaghi 2 actress ensures she is always offering interesting content on social media. In a recent video, the actress can be seen taking squatting to an extreme level with the help of her fitness instructor.

Disha's gym trainer posted the video on his account and it will surely give her followers major inspiration. This new video is proof of the actress' dedication and hard work. In the video, Disha can be seen doing advanced squats, balancing her upper body at a 90 degree angle, while holding a ball as her trainer holds her legs for support.

For the workout routine, Disha wore a blue pair of shorts and white tank top. She paired the look with black and white trainer shoes and a ponytail.

The trainer posted another video of the actress working on her glutes.

A few days back, Disha had hogged the limelight with another Instagram video, which showed the actress performing one-handed cart-wheels with utmost perfection. Recently, reports claimed that the actress, who was rumoured to be dating action star Tiger Shroff, was single again after breaking up with the actor.

Disha, who was last seen in a small role with Salman Khan in Bharat, will next be seen in Mohit Suri's next film. The film is titled Malang and stars Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

