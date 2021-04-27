Watch: Disha Patani Twerks in 'Seeti Maar' BTS Video

Post the release of first Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai track Seeti Maar, Disha Patani shared some BTS moments from the time of the shoot. The clips show her getting clicked in the various looks she dons during the song sequence shoot. In one of the clips, she even twerks as she enjoys time on the set.

Salman Khan recently shared the song Seeti Maar from his upcoming film. The song has been recreated by music composer Devi Sri Prasad from an original composition he scored song for the Allu Arjun-starrer Duvvada Jagannadham in 2017.

In his post, Salman spoke about how he loved the way Allu performed the number and called his style of dancing “fantastic".

“Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun (sic)," he wrote.

Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun#SeetiMaar https://t.co/St8cWOmNKX— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2021

Seeti Maar has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur. Radhe is scheduled to release on May 13. The film will release in theatres and also on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.

