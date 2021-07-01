Watch: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Look Lost in Each Other’s Eyes Dancing to 'Pehla Nasha’

Over the years, several Bigg Boss contestants have found their love interests amid the participants of the reality show. Some of them even went on to get married while some unfortunately broke up right after the show. The 14th season of the controversial reality show saw some love bubbling. On such couple in BB 14 were Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. After the show, the two have been spending quality time with each other and looks like they are head-over-heels in love with each other. They never fail from sharing lovable pictures and their fans are just in awe.

Eijaz and Pavitra have been inseparable ever since they started dating each other. The duo never shies away from public display of affection. Recently at a party, the couple was seen dancing in each other's arms and love was in the air. A video from the party is all over on social media, in which the couple looks lost in each other's eyes, as they danced to 'Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumaaar'. The power couple looked stunning together.

Eijaz and Pavitra were twinning with their attire as both had donned white clothes. The latter wore a knee length white dress, Eijaz looked smart in casual white t-shirt and trousers. Towards the end of the video, Eijaz is seen giving a peck on her cheek.

The two had confessed their feelings during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. They were also expected to tie the knot this year, however, the pandemic came in their way and the event had to be postponed. As of now, the couple is spending as much time possible together and they never miss a chance to shower love on each other.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Pavitra revealed that the couple is not getting married this year due to the pandemic. The actress said that Eijaz and her marriage should be the only big wedding of that year, therefore considering the COVID guidelines, they decided not to marry in 2021.

Apart from Eijaz and Pavitra, Bigg Boss saw two best friends confessing their feelings for each other, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

