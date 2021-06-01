Watch: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's Hilarious Banter Over 'Moti Roti' Leaves Fans Gushing

Bigg Boss 14 couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. Their cute social media banter often takes over the internet. On Monday evening, the lovebirds treated their fans with an Instagram live. From their daily chores to their projects, the duo talked about everything to keep fans glued. The video started with Eijaz asking Pavitra why she made “moti roti" (thick chapati) while having dinner. Replying to him, Pavitra said that she added the leftover dough to the roti, which ended up being a little thick.

Pavitra responded by reminding him of the times she made soft chapatis. The duo also replied to some of the fans’ questions. A fan asked Eijaz to feed Pavitra, to which the actress mentioned that he never does that. Another fan requested them to fight like they used to do in Bigg Boss house. Eijaz asked them the reason for such a weird request.

Eijaz further gave details about his meal, adding that he is having chicken roti with coconut chocolate. Instead of saying " Instagram live", Eijaz mentioned that he came “zinda" for the first time. The duo also urged everyone to stay home, wear face masks in public and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Eijaz also talked about the situation in Mumbai and how is it getting better with time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eijaz Khan (@eijazkhan)

The lovebirds, who met during their journey at the reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, developed mutual feelings. They expressed their love on national television.

