Watch: Esha Deol Shakes a Leg With Govinda to Hit Number Aapke Aa Jane Se

Govinda is known for his unique dancing style and versatility. The 58-year-old is one of the most loved actors in the Indian film industry and his trademark dancing style has enthralled millions over decades. Govinda has an imposing on-screen presence and terrific facial expressions. Because of his charm, it is a pleasure to watch him dance even today.

Many fans of Govinda dream of grooving with the legendary actor on some of his iconic dance numbers. Recently, Esha Deol shared on her Instagram a video in which she danced with Govinda to his popular song, Aap ke aa jane se. In the short video, Esha and Govinda are both dressed in matching white and blue denim outfits.

“With the OG himself @govinda_herono1 What a pleasure to dance with you,” Esha wrote in the caption.

Esha has also captioned the post with hashtags of ‘fan girl’, ‘hero no 1’ and ‘gratitude’.

Netizens were impressed by the dancing skills of both the actors and the video has broken the Internet with over 70,000 likes on Instagram.

Neelam Kothari reacts on Esha Deol’s Instagram post

Aap ke aa jane se is an iconic song from the 1987 film Khudgarz, which starred Govinda and Neelam Kothari. Both Neelam and Govinda have great chemistry in the song. Therefore, it didn’t come as a surprise when Neelam herself reacted to Esha Deol’s video. Neelam Kothari commented on the video and wrote, “Love it.”

Esha Deol was last seen in Rudra:

On the work front, Esha was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series, Rudra. Esha has received positive reviews for her performance in the Ajay Devgn-starrer. Govinda, on the other hand, was last seen in a music video, Hello, with actor Nisha Sharma.

