Watch: Etthara Jenda, The Celebration Anthem of RRR, is Out; Fans Can't Keep Calm

As the release date or RRR inches closer, the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to build the buzz in favour of SS Rajamouli’s directorial. RRR’s celebration anthem titled, Etthara Jenda, has been unveiled, 10 days before the release of the film. Sharing the anthem, Jr. NTR wrote, “Celebrate the magic of Indian Cinema with #RRRMovie from March 25th… The joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem, #EttharaJenda is here!

#Sholay #Koelae #EtthuvaJenda #EtthukaJenda #RRRMovie.”

The song features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in colourful traditional avatars, paying tribute to freedom fighters. Composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Rama Jogayya Shastri, the track has been sung by Vishal Mishra, Prudhvi Chandra, MM Keeravani, Sahithi Chaganti, and Harika Narayan.

RRR has remained in the news since its announcement. The release date of the flick was postponed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After its postponement from January 7, the makers announced two possible release dates — March 17 and April 28. The Rajamouli magnum opus RRR, set in the pre-Independence era in the 1920s, will hit theatres on March 25.

Advertisement

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR, has been produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments.

With RRR, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will mark their Telugu film debut. Among others, the film also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film will be released in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.