Watch: Fans Term This Gesture by Nick Jonas as 'Sweet'

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra flew down from Los Angeles to be with Nick Jonas as he hosted and performed at the Billboard Music Awards. Nick had an accident and had broken his ribs a few days prior to the gala night and Priyanka wanted to be there to support him.

The couple looked mesmerising in their respective outfits at the BBMAs. Priyanka rocked a bold Dolce and Gabbana gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Nick went for a green Fendi suit. The couple posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet and even stole a kiss. Now, a video of Nick fixing Priyanka’s dress is going viral on social media. Ahead of the photo-op, Nick is seen kissing Priyanka and later, bending down, fixes her gown ahead of posing for the cameras. Fans are calling Nick a gentleman and terming the gesture sweet.

Priyanka also shared a picture of Nick hugging her at the awards. She wrote: “Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

Priyanka will be seen in Amazon Prime series Citadel, Hollywood film Text For You and in The Matrix 4 next.

