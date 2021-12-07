Watch: Fawad Khan Sings Kishore Kumar's Song with Faisal Kapadia on Yacht

Fawad Khan turned 40 on November 29, this year. The Pakistan star’s birthday celebration was a star-studded yacht party in Dubai. Glimpses of the party are now going viral across social networking platforms. Over the weekend, Fawad hosted a lavish bash for his loved ones and from the looks of it, it was a fun day filled with laughter and music. Social media is flooded with snippets from the event but fans just can't stop talking about Fawad’s cover of a Kishore Kumar classic.

At the party, the actor sat at the steps of a yacht and took over the mic, putting his beyond excellent singing skills to display. He rendered the hit number Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe from the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta starring Amitabh Bachchan. Fawad wore a black sweater over a shirt that had "40" written on it. He completed the look with a pair of classic denim jeans and sunglasses. Fawad’s wife, Sadaf who wore a white shirt and denims, was seen cutting the cake along with her husband.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed, actor Mohib Mirza, Churails actor Sarwat Gillani, Asim Jofa, Asim Raza, Bilal Lashari, Strings’ Faisal Kapadia were among the attendees.Faisal who was cheering for Fawad when the latter was singing also rendered his iconic song, Dur for the actor.

Fawad and Sadaf celebrated their wedding anniversary last month. The couple marked the occasion on a rooftop in the presence of close friends.

Fawad wowed the audience with his stints in Bollywood films namely Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Up next, he will share the screen with his Humsafar co-star Mahira Khan in Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jatt.

