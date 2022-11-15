Watch: First Single From Naai Sekar Returns In Vadivelu's Voice Out

After a five-year hiatus, legendary comedian Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu is making a comeback with the film Naai Sekar Returns, directed by Suraj. Vadivelu plays the lead role in the film, which is a spin-off of his character Naai Sekar from Suraj’s 2006 film Thalai Nagaram. The first single from Naai Sekar Returns, Appatha, was released on Monday by the official Youtube channel of Think Music India.

The single has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva, while Vadivelu has given vocals. The actor provided vocals earlier as well, for the song Kannameya in the 2015 film Eli.

Lyca Productions is behind Naai Sekar Returns. They primarily tweeted the YouTube link and wrote, “Surprise. Why restrict to just lyric videos when we can treat our fans with full video songs? Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu in Prabhu Deva choreography. The combo which entertained us over the years is back with Appatha." The song has been receiving massive love, and within just a few hours of release, it has crossed over 4 million views on YouTube.

Surprise 🥳🎊 Why restrict with just lyric video when we can treat our fans with full VIDEO SONG 🕺🏻▶️ https://t.co/dhMZYfGGrk Vaigai Puyal #Vadivelu 🌪️ in a @PDdancing choreography 🕺🏻 The combo which entertained us over the years is back with #Appatha 👵🏼#NaaiSekarReturns 🐶 pic.twitter.com/qGm44lQeG0 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) November 14, 2022

Earlier, the production company released a poster featuring the actor dressed in a cool and stylish manner. In addition to Vadivelu, Sivaangi Krishnakumar, Redin Kingsley, Shivani Narayanan, Anandraj, Munishkanth and Lollu Sabha Seshu will play important roles in the film.

The music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the cinematography by Vignesh Vasu and the editing was done by Selva R K. As fans enjoyed and embraced Vadivelu’s previous comedic films, such as Imsai Arasan 23m Pulikesi, Tenaliraman and Eli, his upcoming Naai Sekar Returns piqued their interest. Vadivelu has Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2 with Raghava Lawrence and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Maamannan, directed by Mari Selvaraj, in the pipeline.

