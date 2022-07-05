Watch: First Song From Ravi Jadhav's Timepass 3 Out

Popular Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav is all set to release the third part of his blockbuster film Timepass. On July 4, one of the songs titled Sai Tujha Lekaru from this film was released on YouTube. The much-anticipated Marathi film will be released on July 29.

Hruta Durgule, best known for her role in Man Udu Udu Zhala, co-stars in the film with Prathamesh Parab. The film is the third installment of Ravi’s highly successful Timepass trilogy, which also includes Timepass 1 and Timepass

Within just a day, the song has received around 2 lakh views and over 8,000 likes. One of the users commented, “Very beautiful song sung by the ideal Shinde voice king is the golden voice of Maharashtra Adarsh Shinde, always proud of Adarsh Shinde.” Another wrote, “What a fantastic choreography! Bcz of choreography song dekhne maja aagaya.” One more said, “Really It Looks Charming And Good, Finally, After 2 in Franchise, Third One Is Ready To Rock The Hearts of fans.”

The Stone of Adolescence is the subject of this film, which takes place before Dagdu and Praju’s marriage. Additionally, the story has a brand-new turn called Palvi Dinkar Patil played by Hruta Durgule. The teaser also features Madhav Lele, alias Shakal of Parabcha Dagadu, and Vaibhav Mangle.

Apart from Timepass 3, Hruta will be seen in her debut Marathi flick Ananya, which will be released on July 22. Recently, the actress shared a trailer on her Instagram.

The caption of the post said, “Ananya became our darling in a short time and all this was made possible because of your love. Thank you so much for all the positive responses. Thank you for all the Likes and Comments! If you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out now.”

