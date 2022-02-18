Watch: Former Bigg Boss Marathi Contestant Meenal Shah's Shiv Jayanti Special Video

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti will be celebrated across Maharashtra on February 19. Actress and former Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Meenal Shah has posted a video on Instagram for this special occasion. Now this photoshoot is currently in the news. In the video Meenal can be seen wearing a red Nauvari saree. She has completed her look with traditional jewellery.

Posting this video she wrote in the caption, “We are paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the adored deity of Maharashtra." Shared two days ago the video clip has received more than twenty thousand likes. Fans have filled the comment section of this post with appreciation and praise for Meenal. One of the users wrote “Looking bold and beautiful.”

Another user third user said, “Gorgeous Minal." A number of users have also praised Meenal using emojis. Meenal has also shared some pictures in the same outfit. She has captioned this saying “Jay Shivray. Thank you everyone for showering so much love". In these pictures she can be seen holding a sword in her hand. Meenal is looking no less than a warrior princess in these pictures.

Meenal managed to secure a good place in Bigg Boss Marathi season 3. Her game was liked and appreciated by the audience.

