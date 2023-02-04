Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest pairs in the Hindi film industry. The duo never misses an opportunity to dish out some major couple goals with their mushy and hilarious videos on social media. On February 3, the celebrity couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary. As always, Genelia had some fun up her sleeve. After dropping an adorable picture with Riteish, wishing her dearest partner a “Happy Anniversary”, the Ved actress took fans on a laughter-fest with a rib-ticking Instagram reel.

“Anniversary ke din ek reel toh banta hai,” captioned Genelia on the post. The adorable clip captured Genelia and Ritiesh twinning in a grey hooded sweatshirt, teamed up with a pair of black track pants. The couple was seen lip-syncing to a funny dialogue. When Genelia says, “Aap ke liye naa mei puri duniya se ladd sakti huun (For you, I can fight the whole world),” Riteish replies, “Pura din toh tum mere se ladti rehti ho (But the entire day you fight with me).”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoMfm4FJSzW/

Adding an adorably funny twist to the banter, Genelia admits, “Toh aap hi toh meri duniya ho (Yes because you are my world).” The pair’s cute gestures and comical expressions served as a bonus to the rib-tickling video. The clip must have tickled the funny bones of social media users, as indicated by the outpour of comments.

“Hahaha too cute! Happiest anniversary” wished one user. “Kya hi bolu yaar… maja ajata hai aap dono ko dekh kar,” chimed in a second. Many others went all hearts in the comments.

Genelia also posted a lovely snap with Riteish, both sporting beaming smiles. While the actress looked flawless in a makeup-free look, the Ek Villain actor wore a pair of uber-cool black sunglasses to complement his attire. “Dated till eternity,” was inscribed on their similar-looking sweatshirts.

Riteish Deshmukh also dropped a picture with his beloved wife on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a heartfelt note that read, “My happiness, my safe place, my life… Happy 11th Anniversary Baiko.”

Genelia and Riteish who got married on February 11, 2012, are proud parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh. The madly-in-love pair was last seen in the Marathi-language movie Ved, directed by Riteish and produced by Genelia. The romantic drama received numerous accolades from critics and fans alike, minting crores at the box office.

