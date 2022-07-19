Watch: Grand Plans For Trailer Launch of Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer Liger’s Revealed

Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The trailer of the mega pan-India film will be released on July 21, 2022, and the makers, just a few days ago, announced that it won’t be in just one city. Hyderabad and Mumbai will host the trailer launch event.

The premiere date for the first trailer for the Vijay Deverakonda film was announced by Dharma Productions on Monday. Even a brief glimpse of a marketing meeting with Deverakonda and producer Karan Johar was also shared.

In the video, the duo is discussing the places they will travel to promote the martial arts action drama. In the last moments of the clip, Deverakonda predicts that the trailer will cause “havoc” as they finally zero on the cities of Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Vijay Deverakonda even shared a new poster along with a caption that read, “In 3 days, Havoc. Liger trailer.”

The movie was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam. Both Ananya and Vijay will make their respective film debuts in Telugu and Bollywood with Liger. Because of the teaser and the songs, the movie created a good amount of buzz before its debut. A few days ago, the song Akdi Pakdi was released and was instantly lapped up by the audience.

Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh, also has a cameo appearance from boxing icon Mike Tyson and important roles played by Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna. The audience has high expectations for the Liger trailer and the movie is set to premiere on August 25, in theatres.

