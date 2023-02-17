Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are a popular celebrity couple in the Hindi TV industry. The two are the audience’s favourite and have a large fan base due to their talent and down-to-earth demeanour. They met on the set of the TV serial, Ramayan, and fell in love. Gurmeet played Ram, and Debina played Sita in this mythological series. Later, the two hit it off right away and got married in a private ceremony on February 15, 2011.

The couple has recently completed 12 years of marriage, and it seems like they are loving every bit of it. The duo lavishly celebrated another year of happiness in Colombo, Sri Lanka. They shared a bunch of pictures and videos from their anniversary. One of the IG reels they shared had the caption, “Happy anniversary my partner, you complete me (literally) now with a complete family. let’s begin this beautiful innings of our marriage.”

Debina also shared some cute pictures and made all of us go gaga over them. She wrote, “Happy another year of togetherness my love. Another beautiful year in our fairy tale love. To the ‘us’ the root of whatever god has been kind to us and given.”

Gurmeet and Debina’s anniversary party had pink and gold-coloured decor, and the two wore all-black ensembles. Gurmeet dressed simply but stylishly in a black t-shirt and denim. Debina dressed up for the occasion in a shimmer body-con dress.

Gurmeet is all set for his Disney+Hotstar original, Maharana. The first teaser for the show was released on Wednesday, depicting the warrior king as a Lord Shiva devotee, who went on to become a folk hero in India.

The caption of the teaser read, “Hriday mein jinke Mahadev, rann mein jo the mahaveer. Dekhiye Maharana Pratap ke aseem bahaduri ki kahani (Mahadev was in his heart, who was Mahavir in the battle. See the story of the immense bravery of Maharana Pratap).” The actor will play the titular role in this series based on Maharana Pratap’s life.

