WATCH | Happy Birthday Shankar Mahadevan: Five Songs of the Singer-Composer That Still Rule Our Hearts

Shankar Mahadevan is a name that needs no introduction. The singer-composer is the part of famous composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Shankar Mahadevan has sung hundreds of songs in different languages in his career spanning many decades. Shankar rose to fame with the famous song ‘Breathless,’ which is believed to be sung in a single breathe by the singer. It was the turning point of his career. As Shankar Mahadevan celebrates his birthday today, let’s look at some of his best songs that should be in your playlist if you are his fan.

Maa – Taare Zameen Par

The film was a roller coaster ride of emotions. The scene where Ishaan struggles to stay away from his mother, Shankar Mahadevan’s voice singing the song Maa in the background made us cry. The lyrics of the song are written by Prasoon Joshi and the music is directed by the evergreen trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

RELATED NEWS Shankar Mahadevan Birthday Special: Top 5 Songs of the Most Versatile Singer

Tere Naina – Chandni Chowk to China

Another masterpiece by the legend is this song starring Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar. This love song was the highlight of the film and made us blush with its every word remembering our lover. It was sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal and we can say the pair did complete justice to the beautiful lyrics written by Rajat Arora.

Advertisement

Gallan Goodiyan – Dil Dhadakne Do

The fun-filled song is a must-have party song in your playlist. The song is sung by multiple singers including Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics are given by Javed Akhtar and the music is directed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Once the song starts playing, you can’t stop yourself from grooving to the beats.

Soorma Anthem – Soorma

In case you want instant motivation and inspiration, then tune in to this powerful anthem from the film Soorma. Shankar Mahadevan’s power-packed voice takes the screenplay to another level. The song stars Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi.

Noor E Khuda – My Name is Khan

On a tough day when you lose all the hope, this song helps you boost your energy and regain faith in God. The amazing voice of Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal lets you wake up your spiritual side and connect you with the supreme power. The beautiful song is inspired by Sufi music.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.