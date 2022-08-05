Watch: Har Ghar Tiranga Song, The Melodious Tribute To Tricolour, Out

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year on August 15. To mark this occasion of pride, the Ministry of Culture has announced the release of the Har Ghar Tiranga song, featuring several notable celebrities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier launched the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, wherein he urged the citizens of India to hoist the Indian flag in their homes on 13, 14, and 15 August, consecutively. The Har Ghar Tiranga song has been released as a token of patriotism and to evoke feelings of unity among Indians.

Uploading the video on Twitter, the Ministry of Culture paid a melodious tribute to the country. It said, “Har Ghar Tiranga… Ghar Ghar Tiranga… Celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious salute to our Tricolour, the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence.”

Celebrate our Tiranga with this melodious salute to our Tricolour , the symbol of our collective Pride & Unity as our Nation completes 75 years of independence

The little over two-minute video opens with the serene backdrop of several locations in India – the mighty hills, the deserts of Rajasthan, the holy idol of Lord Shiva, and most importantly the people of the country, waving the Indian flag. Celebrating the various cultures of India, the background music of the video starts playing the Har Ghar Tiranga anthem.

The Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan makes a grand entry in the video wearing a regal blue tuxedo and lip-syncing to the words Har Ghar Tiranga. Soon, other celebrities like Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff appear on the screen. There are even glimpses of cricketers Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, alongside boxer Mary Kom and actors Anushka Sharma and Prabhas to name a few.

The revered Indian flag was seen fluttering with pride in the wind. The video spread the message of love for one’s country. People from various cultural backgrounds were seen to have one thing in common. They all were planting the Indian flags in their homes, saluting before it with great honour, showing solidarity.

As revealed by the soul-stirring video, the Har Ghar Tiranga song has been sung by music maestros like Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle.

Moments after the announcement was made by the Ministry of Culture, people showered Twitter’s comment section with appreciation and love praising the pleasing song. Many have expressed their pride in being an Indian.

Popular Kannada actor Naveen Kumar Gowda, who goes by the name Yash has also appealed to the Indian citizens to make the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a success by hoisting the Indian flag on the mentioned dates.

He shared an image of the Indian flag on Twitter and wrote, “The symbol of hope, aspirations, and unity in our diversity, Tiranga is the pride of all us Indians. On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let’s bring our nation’s identity, the Indian national flag to our homes and hoist it from 13th-15th August 2022.”

The symbol of hope, aspirations and unity in our diversity, Tiranga is the pride of all us Indians. On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let's bring our nation's identity, the Indian national flag to our homes and hoist it from 13th-15th August 2022.

The Har Ganga Tiranga song is available on YouTube and will be released on other music streaming platforms shortly.

