Watch: Here's How Blackpink's Rosé Got Ready for Met Gala

Member of one the most famous K-pop idol groups Blackpink, Rosémade her Met Gala debut this year. The Korean-New Zealand singer was seen wearing a Saint Laurent creation as she made her red carpet appearance with Anthony Vaccarello, the creative and image director of the French luxury fashion house.

In a video shared by Vogue, viewers got the opportunity to see how Rosé prepared for her Met Gala look. The video opens with Rosé stepping into The Peninsula, a hotel at the Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York,where she meets up with her hair, makeup, and styling team. Sitting in a white robe, Rosé is seen having a meal which has dumplings in a soup. The 24-year-old singer is also heard requesting for some rice as she sat for her hair and makeup to begin.

The K-pop idol said that the first person she called to share the news of her Met Gala invitation was her elder sister. Rosé never expected that she would be attending one of the biggest fashion events herself. The singer compared the experience to her Coachella performance with her fellow Blackpink members: Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie. Blackpink performed at the American music festival in 2019. They also became the first K-pop girl group to ever perform at Coachella.

Rosémentioned how her fellow Blackpink member Lisa expressed the excitement when she received the news. “Lisa was like, ‘oh my gosh’ she called me like ‘I can’t believe you are going. She was telling me to take pictures of the celebrities and I was like, ‘I can’t believe I can do that'.” Sharing her expectation from the Met Gala, Rosé said, “My expectation is for me to totally blackout and get nervous and freeze [Still] I hope that everything is the opposite of that.” She also said that she did not want to trip on the red carpet and find anything stuck between her teeth, as the jitters of red carpet appearance approached her.

Rosé wore a black mini dress along with a choker necklace and earrings paired with black stilettos for the Met Gala.

