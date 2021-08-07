Watch: Here’s The Next Confirmed Contestant of Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT

The next season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss will be streamed digitally on OTT platform Voot from August 8. Even though this is the 15th edition of the show, the makers have officially titled it as Bigg Boss OTT to highlight this season’s uniqueness and promote the digital version. Another unique feature of Bigg Boss OTT is the new host Karan Johar. Bigg Boss OTT will be streaming digitally for six weeks and then it will shift to TV. Salman Khan will continue as the host on TV for this season as well.

As the next season nears its airing date, fans of the show are also excited to know the list of contestants. The makers are also revealing the faces in individual promos. But even in the promos, the faces of the contestants have not been clearly shown to keep the suspense till the end.

TV actress Riddhima Pandit is featured in the latest promo of Bigg Boss OTT shared on Voot’s Instagram account. Though Ridhima’s face is not properly visible, the makers have revealed enough of the TV star.

Proclaiming herself as the Bigg Boss OTT winner in the promo, Ridhima cautioned her fellow contestants that they will fall in love with her.

Ridhima started her career with sitcom Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant in 2016 and had portrayed a role of a humanoid robot. The show ran on Life OK channel for more than 250 episodes. Later on, she featured as a contestant in Sony TV’s reality comedy show The Drama Company.

After her 2018 web series Hum - I’m Because of Us, Ridhima gained fame when she came at the third position in reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

Meanwhile, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT have already confirmed the names of singer Neha Bhasin, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, actors Raqesh Bapat and Karan Nath as the contestants.

