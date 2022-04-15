Watch: Here’s What Ankita Lokhande Recalls When She Hears The Word Honeymoon

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are currently participating in the celebrity couple reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on Star Plus. Recently, she shared a funny Instagram video featuring her husband Vicky in which she talks about five things that come to their mind immediately after hearing the word honeymoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

In the video, Ankita says that the five things that come to her mind are honey, moon, destination, beep and love. On the other hand, Vicky says that the first thing is expenses, then wife’s tantrum, hard work, no people around and lots of love. She captioned the video with the message, “These are the 5 things which came to mind when we heard honeymoon.” She asked her fans to comment and share their thoughts on the word honeymoon. The video had garnered over 34 thousand likes on Instagram.

Advertisement

Ankita is quite active on social media and she has 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

This is not the first time the actress has posted videos with her husband .Earlier, too she posted a video where she tagged her husband Vicky and said that Honey can we go for our honeymoon please. She requested to watch the honeymoon special episode of Smart Jodi. In the video, Ankita shared her pictures along with the destinations she has visited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita got married to her long-time boyfriend and Bilaspur based businessman, Vicky Jain, on December 14, 2021. The wedding was a grand affair with several functions. The couple hosted a few parties after their marriage as well.

Ankita Lokhande made her television debut with the show Pavitra Rishta, which aired on Zee TV from 2009-2014. She also acted in Bollywood films like Baaghi 3 and Manikarnika: The queen of Jhansi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.