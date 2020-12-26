Watch Hilarious Crossover of Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Sadda Kutta Kutta’ with Friends' Epic Moments

No matter how many times you watch Yashraj Mukhate’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, it never ceases to be funny. The Instagrammer has become an internet sensation again because he is back with a hilarious video of former Bigg Boss participant Shehnaaz Gill.

But have you watched a crossover between Shehnaaz’s video and American sitcom Friends? Video-editor Ketan Prashant Bakshi has created a rib-tickling edit of Shehnaaz’s Tuada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta dialogue with visuals of Friends.

The original visuals include Chandler’s famous victory dances, the fight between Ross and Rachel, Joey’s as a drummer, and many other visuals of the six friends.

The video has been viewed more than a lakh time on Ketan’s Instagram page and has also been shared on several other pages.

One person commenting on the video said, “Most amazing post I have seen yet,” while the other one said, “This is by far the best version.”

Yashraj’s video edit of Shehnaaz’s Bigg Boss has also received appreciation from fans. It has been watched 6.7 million times so far.

Shehnaaz commented on her video with a Burahhhh along with a laughter and fire emoji.

Actor Raveena Tandon also performed on the hilarious video edit. The funny video shared by Raveena also featured her daughter and two dogs. While sharing the video, Raveena said, “Loved this @yashrajmukhate @shehnaazgill ! You both are totally terrific! Haven’t wanted to rock to a dhol beat as much as when I saw this play out.”

The original video is from Bigg Boss 13 where Shehnaaz was a participant. She had an argument with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla and went on to say the dialogue that has now become extremely famous.