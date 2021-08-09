Watch: Hina Khan Remembers Her Late Father with a Teary-eyed Mother

Hina Khan and her mother celebrated her father’s birthday in the most heart-wrenching way, on Sunday. Theactress shared a set of videos and images on her Instagram profile which will definitely tug at your heartstrings. Hina lost her dad on April 20 this year. In the video, her mother can be seen sobbing while cutting the birthday cake on her late father’s behalf. “She chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on his behalf," wrote Hina.

The actress also shared a picture of her father posing with his birthday cake, which is from his earlier birthday celebrations. One of the pictures has flowers on his grave with a note saying, “Happy birthday Dad.” Sharing the pictures, she further added how she was not sure of posting the pictures of her sobbing mother on Instagram but she wanted to keep it real and embrace all human emotions and vulnerabilities. Hina ended her post on a positive note saying, “To all of you people out there, you are not alone. Stay strong. Hope this post of mine gives you enough strength to overcome such hardships.”

This is how Hina wished her “Daddy cool.” Take a look:

Hina also shared a throwback video from her father’s 60th birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories - in one of the videos, he can be seen joking about his age. When Hina said that he turned 60, he joked he was just 35-years-old last year.

The actress lost her father earlier this year. Remembering him, a few weeks back, she shared a post from one of her birthday celebrations where she can be seen cutting the cake with her parents. She accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt note on how her dad always referred to her as the strongest girl and yet she is not strong enough to bear the loss of her dad. “Three months today - April 20," wrote Hina.

On the work front, Hina is known for TV soaps such as Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 and the web-series Damaged 2.

