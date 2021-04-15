Watch: Hina Khan Runs Away from Paps As She Gets Spotted at Mumbai Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hina’s fans lauded her and called her reaction cute. One of her fans wrote, “So cute…Give her space… maintain social distancing guys." Another user commented, “Cuteness overloaded."

TV actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan was spotted running away from the paparazzi at Mumbai Airport. The clip, which has gone viral on the internet, shows the actress trying to escape as the paparazzi ask her to pose for the camera. She can also be seen closing the doors of her car as soon as she gets into it. However, later, the actress waved at the paparazzi. Donning a black crop top paired with side slit black pants and sunglasses, the actress made sure to cover her face with a mask and follow the Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Hina too reposted the video on her Instagram Stories with laughter emojis. It seems like the actress found the incident funny. As the holy month of Ramadan starts, Hinatook to her social media to wish her fans. She treated her fans with her stunning pictures and wrote “Ramadan Mubarak". The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in a yellow suit.

As soon as she dropped the clicks, her fans and friends have showered the post with wishes and love. Many popular celebs including Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy, Stebin Ben and Amruta Khanvilkar wished the actress. TV actor Rohan Mehra, who played the character of her on-screen son in Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, too wished the actress.On the work front, Hina was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as Toofani Seniors along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5. Hina was also seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked (2020) along with Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra, and done a web show titledDamaged 2. She will be next seen in a music video Bedard sung by Stebin Ben.

