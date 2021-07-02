Watch: Hina Khan's Cousin Secretly Records Her Yoga Session to Mock Her, the Actress Reacts

Actress Hina Khan, who is a fitness enthusiast recently took to social media to share a video of hers taken by her cousin secretly, where she can be seen meditating happily. In the video that she uploaded on her official Instagram account, she can be seen interacting with her cousin as he annoys him during her yoga session. Along with the video, Hina wrote that her cousin secretly shot it and sent it to her to mock her.

“The story of my life.. Yoga Session..It was taken, edited, and mixed by @manaanmeer and thn sent to me to mock🙄You are very annoying Manu..He Doesn’t even let me exercise peacefully 🙄🙈Sharing this annoyingly funny video", she wrote as a caption.

The actress has kept a low profile on social media since her father’s demise in April. Recently, Hina was seen in a romantic music video Baarish Ban Jaana with television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh. Prior to that, she had featured in another music video Patthar Wargi. The song crooned by Ranvir is composed by B Praak. Its lyrics are written by Jaani. Hina was seen performing opposite Tanmay Singh in the video.

