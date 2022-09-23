Watch: Host Mahesh Manjrekar Shakes a Leg to Title Track of Bigg Boss Marathi 4

Season four of Bigg Boss Marathi is back. Lovers of Bigg Boss were eagerly waiting for the Grand Premier. The first episode of the Marathi Bigg Boss season 4 will get on air on October 2 at 7 PM. But before that, a new promo of the Bigg Boss has already generated massive excitement among the audience. This promo brings in a new title track for season 4. The name of the title track is All is Well and host Mahesh Majrekar is seen grooving to the song.

Mahesh donned a blue business suit with white shades and complimented it with white shoes. Colors Marathi captioned the video, “The treasure of entertainment will open, 100 days of the game will be played. Bigg Boss Marathi this year, All is Well. The title song says It is especially for you. Bigg Boss Marathi grand premiere 2nd October at 7 PM, Mon- Fri 10 PM, Sat-Sun at 9:30 PM only on colors Marathi and anytime on Voot.” Fans could not control their emotions and flocked to the comment section to laud the makers as well as the host of the show.

A user wrote, “Mahesh sir with full swag, set the stage on fire. Somebody pls call the fire force to extinguish the fire. The song is too dope too.’ While another wrote ‘This song left the previous season’s songs far behind.”

Many popular names from the Marathi TV industry are rumoured to participate in the Bigg Boss season 4. The official announcement of the contestants is not yet made but it seems on the grand premiere, the curtains on the names will finally be raised.

