movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Movies»Watch: How Abhishek Bachchan Reacted to Fan Proposing Aishwarya Rai for Marriage
1-MIN READ

Watch: How Abhishek Bachchan Reacted to Fan Proposing Aishwarya Rai for Marriage

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan's residence in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his wit and also for his art of giving it back to trolls who pass on mean comments at him on social media. Recently, an old video of the actor with his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes red carpet went viral online. In the clip, Aishwarya and Abhishek were posing on the red carpet when her attention went to a fan holding a banner, saying ‘marry me’. While Aishwarya only smiled and waved, Abhishek pointed at her and told the fan, “She married me, man! Sorry."

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in several films together such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in 2000, Kuch Naa Kaho in 2003, Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2 in 2006, Guru in 2007, Raavan in 2010 among others. They got married in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Recently, Abhishek was seen in The Big Bull.

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan said that he first met Aishwarya Rai on the sets of Aur Pyar Ho Gaya, where he was a ‘production boy’. He also admitted that he had a crush on the actress during the time when they were just friends.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 20, 2021, 12:23 IST