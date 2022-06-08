Watch: How Ambuli Gokulnath Fulfilled His Life-long Dream of Working With Kamal Haasan

Actor Ambuli Gokulnath was seen with megastar Kamal Haasan in the recently released Vikram. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram and talked about two of his dreams in a dance reality show Maanada Mayilada.

One of his dreams was to work in Hollywood and the other was to act with Kamal Haasan. The video has now gone viral and it shows the transition between clips. First, he is wishing for the same and the other has Gokul and Kamal on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gokulnath (@gokulnath_off)



The caption of the video says, “My long-day dream came true despite having a small role in this film. My heartfelt thanks to actor @actorvijaysethupathi and director @lokesh.kanagaraj for this opportunity. #vikram.”

The video got more than 2 lakh views and over 3 lakh users liked it. His fans could not stop admiring him for his struggles and the comments section was flooded with the sweetest of their blessings.

One of his fans commented, “Congratulations! Truly deserving of enriching Gokul. More power to you and your dreams. Thrilled to see this, thanks for sharing.”

Another wrote, “Hey there! He is one of those people who was rooting for this. Right from Maanada Mayilada! Congratulations! It May sound too much but your success feels very personal to the guys like me! Big hugs.”

One more user expressed his emotions and said, “Dreams come true goose bump moment. You won’t believe I admired your talent from the Maanada Mayilada show. I was expecting you to be the winner of the show but unfortunately, you didn’t. But you now sharing the screen with Kamal sir.”

Apart from working in films, Gokul also runs a training centre called the Unique Talent Academy. Many of these children are being trained in various arts there.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.