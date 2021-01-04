Watch How BTS Surprised its Fans on the Sets of Friends in This Pre-Covid Memory

BTS and its global fans, known as the ARMY, may have faced an uninvited break from their global concert in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, events in the past have shown how the band has interacted with its fans in fun ways.

One such throwback video is from the sets of American sitcom Friends where members of BTS surprised their fans. The event took place when the Grammy-nominated group went on Ellen DGeneres’ show in 2018. It was show host Ellen’s idea to send the group on the sets of Friends where they would hide behind the coffee counter at Central Perk and surprise their fans who would be taking the tour.

In the two-minute-45 seconds video, BTS is seen surprising its fans who break into cheers and astonished cries as they see their idols in front of them. The members then express their love and gratitude to them who are equally pleased to see them. The video has garnered over 19 million views on YouTube.

Friends show played a vital role in BTS leader RM’s life. The South Korean rapper learnt the English language through this hit ’90s show. Members of BTS also received some Friends merchandise when they appeared on Ellen’s show in 2017 for the first time.

Even though 2020 was a year that affected the music industry by cancelling most of the concerts and world tours of various musical artists, BTS adapted to the situation and came up with interactive online concerts for fans. In 2020, the seven-member group BTS also celebrated seven years since its debut and released their seventh album Map of the Soul: 7.

The band also achieved its first Billboard Hot 100 no. 1 ranking with their song Dynamite. By November, BTS released its eighth album BE which was all about healing and being optimistic and also won its first Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group.

The BTS ARMY is looking forward to the Grammy awards ceremony this year to know if their band has created another record or not.