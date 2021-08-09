Watch: How Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Prepped For Kedarnath Song

It has been more than a year since actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. Sushant’s legacy lives on and his fans continue to remember him by sharing pictures and videos related to his films. Now, a three-year-old video is again gaining traction on the internet. The video shows Sushant rehearsing for a track of the film Kedarnath.

The disaster drama was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and released in 2018. Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath.

The video features Sushant and Sara rehearsing for the song ‘Sweetheart’. Sushant practises his moves for the track with a group of dancers and is later joined by Sara. Sushant is seen in his energetic mode during the rehearsal.

The YouTube video has garnered more than 7.48 lakh views since it was uploaded three years ago before the movie’s release. The comments section is filled with people eulogising Sushant, and most of the reactions are posted after the actor’s tragic death last year.

The entire country was in shock after the news emerged on June 14, 2020 that Sushant had ended his life. The case was soon referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probing the reason behind his untimely demise. Fans and family had alleged that Sushant was forced to take the extreme step.

It was a matter of time before the Narcotics Control Bureau started investigating the case from a drugs angle, and even arrested Sushant’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and many others.

Sara, who was rumoured to date Sushant during the shoot of Kedarnath, was also brought in for questioning.

However, the investigating agencies are yet to prove whether there was any foul play in Sushant’s death.

