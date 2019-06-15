Watch Hrithik Roshan Romance Mrunal Thakur in Super 30’s New Song Jugraafiya

Ahead of its release, actors Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur took to social media on Friday to share Super 30’s first song Jugraafiya. Sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal, the love ballad shows Hrithik’s Anand Kumar romance a beautiful Mrunal.

The song begins when Kumar innocently watches Thakur's character in the film from afar. Her classical dancing makes Kumar's heart skip a beat as he appears head-over-heels in love with the woman. The lyrics and the setting ingeniously mix maths, the subject Kumar teaches, with pleasing music.

The second half of the two-minute-forty-seconds song show that their relationship has blossomed as we see them both talking to each other on the phone all the time. They are both dancing and generally in an upbeat mood. Clearly skill and love will trump class in Super 30.

Watch Jugraafiya from Super 30 here:

Talking about the song, Narayan earlier told timesofindia.com, "I have not been this excited for a song in a while now. My last hit was 'Radha' from 'Student of the Year' and I am sure this one will be even bigger than that. Ajay and Atul had discussed the song with me almost a year ago. We did several sittings before recording it. It has the potential to become an earworm."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is the now-defunct Phantom Films’ last outing. After several delays and controversies, it is ready to release on July 12.

