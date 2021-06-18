Watch: Imran Khan Gets Clicked With Daughter at Mumbai Beach in Rare Public Appearance

Paparazzi spotted Bollywood actor Imran Khan spending quality time with his daughter Imara on Thursday. The 38-year-old actor was seen in a black raincoat as he walked beside Imara who wore a bright pink raincoat over her dress and paired it with pink gumboots. The father-daughter duo were spotted at a beach in Mumbai on a rainy day.

The rare appearance of the actor was shared on social media by paparazzi. In the video, Imran is seen helping his little daughter climb up the stairs as they return from the beach. Both father and daughter are seen wearing a face mask, adhering to the pandemic prevention protocols. The actor leads Imara towards a car parked at the roadside as their day at the beach concludes.

Imara is daughter of Imran and Avantika Malik. The actor married Avantika back in 2011, however, it is being speculated that the two have separated. Imara makes frequent appearances on Avantika’s Instagram handle as it seems that she lives with her mother. Last month, Avantika shared a video on her social media handle that showed how Imara has a special connection with her pet dog Coco.

Meanwhile, Imran, whose Instagram bio says that he is a “reluctant user of social media" has not posted anything since September 2018. The actor was last seen in the movie Katti Batti opposite Kangana Ranaut. Imran, who is the nephew of Aamir Khan, made his debut in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia D’Souza.

Imran had also announced that he’ll be directing a Dharma production movie titled Slingshot back in 2018. It was reported that actor Sidharth Malhotra would be playing the lead role in the movie, however, nothing has materialised till now.

