Watch: When Shah Rukh Khan Rolled Out Red Carpet for Dilip Kumar

An actor par excellence and the idol of the idols Bollywood thespian Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 in Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. His mortal remains were taken to his residence in Bandra and later buried at the Juhu cemetery at Santacruz. With his demise, a glorious chapter of the Indian cinema has come to an end and the film fraternity as well as politicians have been posting on social media to mourn the loss and pay their tributes to him.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan also paid a visit to Dilip’s residence where he was captured consoling his wife and actress Saira Banu. He used to visit the couple often to take their blessings. He had even visited the legendary actor a few years ago when the latter was unwell. The veteran couple were very fond of him and treated him as their son. Saira often used to share pictures with Shah Rukh and Dilip via the late actor’s Twitter account. Shah Rukh too has time and again called the legendary artist his inspiration. He has expressed his admiration for him at various public events, including the Zee Cine Awards 2001 where he even rolled out the red carpet for the couple.

Following Dilip’s demise, this old video was widely shared by fans on social media. That year, SRK was anchoring a special segment in the award function to honour the Mughal-e-Azam actor’s legacy. As the couple entered the stage to receive the award, Shah Rukh can be seen rolling out the red carpet with his hands. During the award show, SRK also shared an anecdote when Dilip had lovingly tapped his cheeks and asked him to “work hard”. He confessed that though the tap was a heavy one, it motivated him to survive in the industry for so long.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the P D Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for age-related health issues. Just two days ago, Saira had tweeted about his improving medical condition, but that was a short-lived glimmer of hope and he passed away at 7.35 am on Wednesday.

