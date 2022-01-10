Watch: In Matching Outfits, Dia Mirza, Daughter Samaira Dance to Akon's Bonanza

Actor Dia Mirza has treated her fans with a glimpse of her fun time with her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi as they danced together in matching outfits. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor has shared a dance video featuring herself and Samaira. The duo won the hearts of social media users as they twinned in printed violet pyjama sets. They were seen dancing on singer Akon’s Bananza (Belly Dancer) song.

The video showed both the mother-daughter duo dancing on their balcony. The video also showed a view of the evening sky. Both Dia and Samaira were seen matching steps with each other.

Watch the video here :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

The video has garnered over 71,000 likes and her fans are showering their love through heart emojis in the comment section.

Samaira is the stepdaughter of Dia. The actor married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. They welcomed their first child together Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May last year. Samaira is the daughter of Vaibhav from his previous marriage to Sunaina.

Actor Dia shares a strong bond with Samaira. Samaira had joined Dia and Vaibhav on their trip to the Maldives as well. She often features her stepdaughter in her Instagram post. On January 1, 2022, Dia shared a picture as she posed with Samaira, Vaibhav, and her own mother Deepa Mirza.

Recently Dia Mirza shared a video with the best look yet of her son Avyaan’s face. In the video, Avyaan was seen placed on a baby mat, wearing a white outfit. Dia handed him a colourful ball while she sat behind the camera and recorded him play. Sharing the picture, Dia wrote, “Peek-a-boo!!!"

Earlier, Dia married her longtime business partner Sahil Sangha on October 18, 2014. They announced their separation in August 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.