Watch: Inside Kollywood Actor Napoleon’s Victorian-Style Bungalow

South actor Napoleon has cemented a strong place in the hearts of millions with his exemplary performances. Napoleon, who also served as a union minister, MLA, and MP, was one the most sought-after actors in the film industry. However, even after having an illustrious career, starring in over 100 films, the 59-year-old has willingly “cut down” on his work commitments for personal reasons.

Napoleon, who lives a quiet life in Tennessee, USA, now, earlier shared in an interview with ETimes that he moved to foreign soil to provide a “normal” life to his elder son, who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

Recently, social media users got a glimpse of Napoleon’s lavish home in the USA after a YouTube channel dropped a full-fledged house tour video of the actor’s residence. Napoleon’s son, Dhanush is a great fan of YouTuber Irfan, reports Asianet News. To fulfil his son’s wish, Napoleon invited Irfan to his residence, allowing him to publish the entire visual footage of his luxurious house on the social media platform.

The video captures Napoleon’s Victorian-style bungalow, surrounded by lush greenery and a perfect driveway. Inside the premises, the veteran actor can be seen introducing the YouTuber to his son Dhanush before taking him to the first house space which is the Sun Room. The room seems to have a rustic vibe to it with sliding windows and a white mattress laid on the floor, perfect for some indoor sunbathing.

The outdoor setting gives users a sneak peek at the swimming pool, situated in the backyard of the villa. There are also chairs and tables laid under rooftops where Napoleon throws parties, and family gatherings, and invite friends, spending a gala time, by the pool having food and drinks. There is also a makeshift lift facility for his son to reach the pool premises.

Napoleon also takes us on a tour of his son’s bedroom which is supported with special buttons and operations, enabled by physiotherapy facilities. Napoleon further shows Irfan the deluxe bathroom, equipped with a bathtub and a separate closet in it.

The 22-minute, 12-second long video also reveals Napoleon’s spiritual side. There are numerous brass idols of Gods displayed on a table on an intricately decorated balcony of the house. The 59-year-old actor confirmed that he took prior permission from the government of India to bring these idols.

Accompanying the YouTuber to the other extra amenities in his royal bungalow, Napoleon introduced Irfan to the exotic wine cellar, situated in the basement, dotted with a collection of some fascinating bottles. A personal home theatre also takes up massive space in Napoleon’s residence.

The walls in the area are decorated with posters of films he has starred in. Since the actor is a keen basketball player, there is also an indoor room-cum-basketball-court dedicated to the sport.

Napoleon shares two sons - Dhanush and Gunal — with his wife Jayasudha Napoleon.

