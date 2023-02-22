Artists’ extravagant lifestyles, expensive cars and opulent homes frequently make headlines. Pictures and videos of celebrities’ luxurious houses often create a stir on the internet. One such video is currently going viral on social media. The clip gives a sneak peek at the newly-furnished house of popular actress Prarthana Behere.

In the viral video, you can get a glimpse of the beautiful view from the balcony of her luxurious house. The interior of the home stands out from the rest. The sea’s tranquillity captured from the window is truly awe-inspiring. It is a dream of many to own a luxurious house near Mumbai’s beach, and it seems like the actress has accomplished it with effort and hard work.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Beautiful place, just as beautiful as you are”. Another user commented, “Lovely”. Some users have even filled in the comment section with heart eyes and fire emojis. So far, the video has garnered over 2,39,000 views.

This is not the first time, the actress often shares videos of her newly-furnished home. Some time back, she dropped a video of her house in which she can be seen immersed in visual arts.

Prarthana made her debut with the 2013 Marathi film, Jai Maharashtra Dhaba Bhatinda, where she played a Punjabi girl named Jaspinder Kaur. She made her debut in Marathi Television with Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath in 2021.

The actress rose to fame with her role in the Hindi television soap Pavitra Rishta. Prarthana Behere is also known for Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Mr & Mrs Sadachari, and Wajah Tum Ho. Some of her other projects also include Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgath, Love You Zindagi, Lagna Mubarak, Smile Please, Meter Down, and Barayan. Prarthana is also the winner of 9X Jhakaas Heroine Hunt Season 1. The actress tied the wedding knot with film director and writer, Abhishek Jawkar in November 2017 in Goa.

Read all the Latest Movies News here