Watch: Inspired by Neeraj Chopra, Entertainment Queen Rakhi Sawant Attempts Javelin Throw

In Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra created history by winning country’s first Gold Medal in Javelin Throw with a gigantic throw of 87.58m. The 23-year-old thrower from Haryana became the 2nd Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual gold medal for the country in the history of the Olympics. Social media was flooded with wishes for the gold medalist from all citizens including politicians, actors, and other big celebrities. Athletics Federation of India has decided to name August 7 as ‘National Javelin Throw Day.’ There is no doubt that Javelin has become nation’s obsession these days and for all good reasons.

The entertainment queen of the film and TV industry, Rakhi Sawant in her own unique way celebrated the glorifying victory of Neeraj. The celebrity shutterbugs often spot the actress at grocery stores or outside the gym and shoot funny, quirky videos with her. One of the photographers, on August 9, shared a video of Rakhi wherein she was seen imitating Neeraj’s Javelin throw. Dressed in a gym outfit, t-shirt and workout pants, Rakhi took a wooden stick and attempted to throw it.

Watch the full video here -

Her act left the paps and onlookers in splits. While interacting with the paparazzi, she asked, “Kya Bhala Pheka Na (How good was the Javelin Throw).” Extremely excited at the feat achieved by Neeraj, Rakhi said, “Jai Ho, Jai Hind.”

Like always, Rakhi never fails to lighten up your mood and her fans showered praises on the entertainment queen. Many of her fans called her “pure hearted,” while one of them wrote, “Ye apne aap me hi ek puri duniya hai (She in herself is a complete world)." Some even mocked her attempt of throwing Javelin and commented, “She's for next 2024 Paris Olympics.”

On the work front, Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. In the show, she entered as a challenger and went up to be one of the finalists on the show. In the finals, she walked out with a cash prize of Rs 14 lakh. Recently, Rakhi was featured in a music video titled Tere Dream Main.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here