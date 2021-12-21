Watch: Instagram Discovers Sridevi's Look-alike in This Content Creator

Legendary actress Sridevi’s look-alike, Dipali Choudhary has caught everyone’s attention for her strikingly similar look as the late star. In some reels video posted on social media, Dipali recreates various looks of Sridevi and looks uncannily like her. Instagram users are in awe of how similar the two appear.

Late Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, who has recently made his Instagram debut, has started sharing important moments from his personal life and updates from his professional life. In the throwback picture, the couple is happily smiling, arm in arm, in the candid photo. Sridevi is clad in a red scarf and black coat while Boney is dressed in a white tee. Both of them are wearing stylish sunshades. Sharing the post, Boney wrote, “My Heart (sic)," followed by multiple red heart emojis.

Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters - elder daughter Janhvi and Khushi, the younger one. While Janhvi is a Bollywood actress, Khushi will soon be making her debut in the film. Unfortunately, on February 24, 2018, Sridevi died in Dubai. Boney is also a doting father to Arjun and Anshula, who are his children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie.

