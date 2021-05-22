Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez Flaunts Her Jaw-dropping Body As She Performs Yoga With Her Cats

It is no secret that actress Jacqueline Fernandez is full of grace and calm when it comes to doing yoga. However, her latest Instagram post shows that she can maintain her elegance and even accommodate her two cats while striking some impressive asanas. The 35-year-old was seen in a beige-coloured bodysuit as she set up her workout accessories in the latest Instagram post. Jacquline’s two cats are also seen roaming around the balcony surrounded by plants and flowers. The actress began her yoga session with Surya Namaskar. As she started performing the seven cyclic asanas, Jacqueline’s cat was seen acting curious while dawdling around the yoga mat. At one point, one of the pet cats was right under Jacqueline, as she was practicing the Adho Mukha Svanasana or the Downward Facing Dog.

Jacqueline and her cats certainly have an understanding of balancing yoga and leisure walk on the balcony on a calm breezy evening.

The video has garnered over 1.3 million since it was shared earlier on Saturday. This is not the first time Jacqueline’s cats have found solace around her yoga mat. In an earlier post from last month, Jacqueline showed her 51.1 million followers how her cat likes to relax on her pink yoga mat.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming horror comedy movie Bhoot Police that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on September 10. However, it is now being reported that the movie will be available on the streaming service provider, Disney Hotstar.

